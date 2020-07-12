Thelma Westbrook

Westbrook, Thelma
1940 - 2020
Thelma Ruth Westbrook, Sunrise on February 26, 1940 in Wetumpka, Alabama, Sunset July 10, 2020. She was 80 Years old. Thelma Ruth Westbrook was a loving, nurturing devoted Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother but most all she was devoted Jehovah Witness. Thelma enjoyed going door to door in the Preaching Ministry to share about the new paradise that Jehovah God promises for mankind. Thelma went to Nursing School and became a Registered Nurse. She worked many years at Grant Hospital and Doctors North Hospital. Thelma also did RN Private Duty Nursing taking care of Mrs. Jeffrey's at the Jeffrey's Mansion and many others. She enjoyed caring for a young man who attended The Ohio State University. She cared for Brian all four years and was very proud when he graduated. She retired after 40 years in the health field. Thelma was preceded in death by, Father Fredrick Mills and Mother Anna Mills and Spouse Lawyer Westbrook Jr. Children Gregory, Richard and Jaqueline Bowers. She is survived by her loving sister Bertha Ann Mills, Children Lucinda Hall, Sherri Bowers, Diana Clayborn, Fredrick (Seeliea) Bowers, Byron (Candace) Bowers, Judy Bowers, Nathaniel (Zaun) Bowers, Jermaine, Tisrulinia and Shawntia Westbrook also 75 Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory is her special friends Diane Watson and Vicky Wiley. Constant companion and Fur Baby Mercedes. The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Darby Glenn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and to Bella Care Hospice for their care of our Mother. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.