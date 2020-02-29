|
|
Wildermuth, Thelma
1915 - 2020
Thelma Mae Wildermuth, age 105, was born January 17, 1915 at home in Columbus, Ohio. She passed peacefully at home on February 27, 2020. Thelma is preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Walter, as well as her sister Wilma Jeanne. She is survived by her best friend, Trudy Karst, who was like a daughter to her and close friend, Shirley Kimmins. Because of her welcoming personality, Thelma brightened the lives of all those who were fortunate enough to know her. She was a compassionate person who will be remembered as a sweet, kind and generous lady. She enjoyed reading, walking and hummingbirds. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232. A private burial ceremony will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad Street. To offer condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020