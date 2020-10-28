1/
Theodora Kefalas
Kefalas, Theodora
Theodora G. Kefalas, 77, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, friends, and clergy. Born June 25, 1943, in Chios, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Demetrios Sotirianos and Polyxeni Achladitou. On August 20, 1967, she married her high school sweetheart, George Kefalas, and shortly thereafter they moved with their young daughter, Barbara, to Warren, Ohio. Theodora always kept her faith and her family at the center of all she did. She was known for being an exemplary homemaker and for always reaching out to help others. One of her greatest loves was learning, and thus, it was an honor for her to teach Greek School for 18 years at her beloved St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. In 2007, she and her husband moved to the Columbus area to be close to their daughters. Surviving and cherishing her beautiful memory are her loving husband of 53 years, George Kefalas; her daughters, Barbara Kefalas and Pauline Polyxeni (Benjamin) Russ; and the apple of her eye, grandson, Taxiarchi Michael Russ. She is also survived by her brother, Antonios (Triantafillo) Sotirianos of Chios, Greece; as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and students. Services were held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery in Saxonburg, PA. The family thanks everyone from near and far who reached out to express their condolences and share fond memories of their wife and mother. In lieu of flowers, they request that donations be made in her memory to the building fund at The Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery at 121 St. Elias Lane, Saxonburg, PA 16056.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
