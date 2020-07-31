Sanese, Theodora "Dora"
1930 - 2020
Theodora "Dora" Sanese, age 89, wife of the late Ralph Sanese, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sunrise of Dublin. Born August 25, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Elvira and Guy Marasco. Dora married the love of her life on November 17, 1948, at the young age of 18. She dearly loved her family, was very involved at St. Timothy Catholic Church and School of Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed assisting many children with reading and writing at the school and attending daily Mass. Dora is survived by her six children, Sandra Sanese (Chuck) Bentz, Ralph (Peggy) Sanese, Cynthia (Rick) Whitley, Deb Compson, Charles D. (Joyce) Sanese and Jeffrey (Liz) Sanese; grandchildren, Jennifer Sweinsberger, TR (Martha) Sweinsberger, Kelly (Matt) Bonarrigo, David Sanese, Jessica Whitley, Eric Whitley, Madison Sanese (Austin) Looney, McKenna Sanese and Gianna Sanese; great-grandchildren, Rachael Harney, Will, Jane, and Caroline Sweinsberger, Carson, Crosby and Emery Bonarrigo, and Bodhi Looney. Thank you to Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice for their loving care of Dora. Donations may be made in memory of Dora Sanese to St. Timothy School, 1070 Thomas Lane, Columbus (43220). Funeral Mass and entombment private. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
