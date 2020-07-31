1/
Theodora "Dora" Sanese
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanese, Theodora "Dora"
1930 - 2020
Theodora "Dora" Sanese, age 89, wife of the late Ralph Sanese, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sunrise of Dublin. Born August 25, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Elvira and Guy Marasco. Dora married the love of her life on November 17, 1948, at the young age of 18. She dearly loved her family, was very involved at St. Timothy Catholic Church and School of Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed assisting many children with reading and writing at the school and attending daily Mass. Dora is survived by her six children, Sandra Sanese (Chuck) Bentz, Ralph (Peggy) Sanese, Cynthia (Rick) Whitley, Deb Compson, Charles D. (Joyce) Sanese and Jeffrey (Liz) Sanese; grandchildren, Jennifer Sweinsberger, TR (Martha) Sweinsberger, Kelly (Matt) Bonarrigo, David Sanese, Jessica Whitley, Eric Whitley, Madison Sanese (Austin) Looney, McKenna Sanese and Gianna Sanese; great-grandchildren, Rachael Harney, Will, Jane, and Caroline Sweinsberger, Carson, Crosby and Emery Bonarrigo, and Bodhi Looney. Thank you to Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice for their loving care of Dora. Donations may be made in memory of Dora Sanese to St. Timothy School, 1070 Thomas Lane, Columbus (43220). Funeral Mass and entombment private. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved