Briggs, Theodore
Theodore Briggs, 64, died on May 3, 2019 in OSU Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of Theodore's sister Lillie Lane daily from 4-7 till the day of service. Friends are invited to leave condolences for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services; Mansfield. OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019
