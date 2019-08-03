The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:45 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish
807 Havens Corners Road
Gahanna, OH
View Map
"Gift of God", translated from the Greek version of Theodore, was aptly bestowed upon Theodore Edward Davidson. Nine decades of church and community service have been felt by countless recipients. Family gathered around our "gift of God" to help ease his final hours. The power and presence of Christ filled the room with his last breath as Theodore entered into eternal peace and grace, August 1, 2019. Theodore, born June 19, 1927, in Glens Falls, NY, has been a resident of Ohio for more than six decades, and a long-time member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Gahanna, where he served the music ministry and spent countless hours over the years volunteering for various church ministries and functions. He is a veteran of the United States Army, graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Physics. Theodore is retired from Rockwell International and was Gahanna, Senior Citizen of the Year in 2000. Theodore is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rosemarie; daughters, Dale Anne (Robert) Burnkrant of Pataskala, OH; Jeanne (Brian) Huffman of Sidney, OH; Helen (Brian) Jones of Carroll, OH; and Brenda (Troy) Hampton of Carroll, OH; sisters, Paulina Leonard of Lake Katrine NY; and Jane Beintema of Knoxville, TN; 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Theodore is preceded in death by his mother, Lucile S. Clement; father, Walter G. Davidson; brother Clement Davidson; and daughter, Carol Anne (David) Foster. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Tuesday, August 6, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, OH 43230. Fr. Theodore K. Sill, Celebrant. Family and friends may visit 4-7 p.m., Monday, August 5 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 with a vigil service beginning at 6:45 p.m. Interment, Mifflin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
