|
|
Fladt, Theodore
1932 - 2019
Theodore Henry Fladt, age 87, of Galloway, died November 8, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Known as "Ted" or "Hooker" to his friends, he was a 1951 graduate of West High School, where he excelled at baseball and basketball. Ted retired from Columbia Gas with 39 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of St. James Lutheran Church. His parents, Charles and Laura, and siblings, Wilma, Hilda, Carl, and Phil precede him in death. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Nancy; children, Lisa Gregor, Theodore "Will" Fladt, and Chris (Kimberly A.) Fladt; grandchildren, Marc (Amanda Benedix) Gregor, Jacob Gregor, and Julia Fladt; many other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 5660 Trabue Road, where friends will be received after 10am Thursday. Interment will follow at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Heart & Hope by Schoedinger. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make contributions to Mount Carmel Palliative Care, c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213 in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019