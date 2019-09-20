|
|
Hankins, Theodore "Ted" Harrison
1936 - 2019
Theodore Harrison"Ted" Hankins, age 82, of Grove City, formerly of London, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born December 2, 1936 in Midway, Ohio to the late Kermit and Mary (Ham) Hankins. Ted was a retired real estate broker. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Grove City, the Madison County MRDD workshop board, Madison County Hospital Board, former London, Ohio City Councilman. He was past master of Midway Lodge #512 F&AM and a US Air Force Veteran. Ted is preceded in death by his special son Eric Chapman Hankins. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betsy (Chapman) Hankins; daughter, Julie (Ted) Basinger; grandchildren, Sydney Lenore Basinger, Noah Harrison Basinger and Samantha Jean Basinger; brother, Philip E. (Diane) Hankins; brother-in-law, Robert G. (Lynda) Chapman; and numerous nephews and a niece. Friends may visit on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11AM until time of a celebration of Ted's Life at 1PM at The First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Rd., Grove City, Ohio 43123, with Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request you send a bouquet to a friend or a shut in. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, with online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019