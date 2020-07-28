1/1
Theodore Huter
1933 - 2020
Dr. Huter received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Ohio State University in 1958, where he was awarded the Outstanding Graduate in Pedodontics by The American Society of Dentistry for Children. He practiced general for six years in Wilmington, Ohio, during which time he also taught pedodontics part-time at the Ohio State University. In 1966, following two years of specialty training in orthodontics at Ohio State University, he received his Master's degree and began his orthodontic practice in Kettering. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association, The Dayton Dental Society, The American Association of Orthodontists, The Great Lakes Society of Orthodontists, The Ohio Association of Orthodontists, and was elected a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. Dr. Huter participated actively and regularly in continuing education seminars. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make donations to "Nationwide Children's Hospital Dental Clinic," to help provide dental services to underprivileged children. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Aug. 1, 2020.
