Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Bartzis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore John Bartzis


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore John Bartzis Obituary
Bartzis, Theodore John
1965 - 2020
Theodore John "Ted" Bartzis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, 2020. Preceded in death by mom Pauline, sister Marguerite and best friends Michael Clegg and Paul Armentrout. Survived by father, John; wife, Tammi; daughters, Mykayla Bartzis and Emilie (Alberto) Ortega; and dog, Beauregard. Ted was an active Groveport Madison Alumni. Loved coaching but was most proud of his daughters military careers and their love of the game of softball. A celebration of life will be forth coming "bubba" style in the future. Private arrangement are with MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME in Groveport.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -