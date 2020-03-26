|
Bartzis, Theodore John
1965 - 2020
Theodore John "Ted" Bartzis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, 2020. Preceded in death by mom Pauline, sister Marguerite and best friends Michael Clegg and Paul Armentrout. Survived by father, John; wife, Tammi; daughters, Mykayla Bartzis and Emilie (Alberto) Ortega; and dog, Beauregard. Ted was an active Groveport Madison Alumni. Loved coaching but was most proud of his daughters military careers and their love of the game of softball. A celebration of life will be forth coming "bubba" style in the future. Private arrangement are with MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME in Groveport.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020