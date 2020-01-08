Home

Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd N
Pickerington, OH 43147
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd N.
Pickerington, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd N.
Pickerington, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd N.
Pickerington, OH
Theodore Menter


1928 - 2020
Theodore Menter Obituary
Menter, Theodore
1928 - 2020
The Rev. Theodore L. "Ted" Menter, age 91, of Pickerington, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence. Born February 19, 1928 in Toledo to the late Harley H. and Esther W. (Martin) Menter. He was a graduate of Capital University and Capital Lutheran Seminary, and was a retired Lutheran pastor. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret "Meg" Menter; children, David (Cheryl) Menter, Phillip (Mariann) Menter, Rebecca (Tom) Converse; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Spiker, Abby Menter, Courtney (Gerry) Emig, Andrew Menter, Emily (Joe) Ebert, Matthew Menter, Hannah Converse, Mackenzie Menter; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Ezra, and Jude Spiker, Emma, Christian, Michael, Claire, and Catherine Emig; sister, Suzanne (Theodore) Schaefer; nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Tim Schaefer, Kathryn Vernor, and Larry Stutts. Friends may visit 6-9 pm Friday at the Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington 43147 and one hour prior to the funeral service 11 am Saturday at the church with Pastor Brad Gee officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to the First English Lutheran Church, 1015 E. Main St., Columbus 43205, the Norman A. Menter Chair at Trinity Lutheran Seminary, 2199 E. Main St., Bexley 43209, or the Epiphany Lutheran Church in Ted's memory. Arrangements by the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
