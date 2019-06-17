Home

Theodore Raver Jr.


1923 - 2019
Theodore Raver Jr. Obituary
Raver Jr., Theodore
1923 - 2019
Theodore Raver Jr., age 95, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Worked many years at North American Rockwell and retired from Worthington Foods. Preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Elly, wife Genevieve, stepmother Isabelle, brother Joe, sisters Clarabell, Mary Ellen and Genevieve. Survived by daughter, Elly (Bill) Downard; grandson, Chad (Tonia) Downard; great grandson, Zachary Downard; sisters, Dorothy Poling and Grace Rice; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11 am until time of the funeral service at 2 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. Interment Asbury Cemetery. If you ever have stolen from him or deserted his friendship, please do not show up at his service. www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
