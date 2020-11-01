Robinson, Theodore
1940 - 2020
Deacon Theodore A. Robinson Jr, age 80. Sunrise July 2, 1940 and Sunset October 26, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the ROBINSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com