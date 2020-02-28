|
|
Sekinger, Theodore
Theodore "Ted" Sekinger, age 81, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ted was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosemarie "Ree"; children, Ted II (Tina) Sekinger, Terry (Fred) Rogers, Jim (Stacy) Sekinger, Peggy (Duane) Wright, John (Joan) Sekinger; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Ted graduated St. Leo's Grade School and Aquinas High School. He was the owner of Eastmoor Electrical Contractors Inc., member of I.B.E.W. Local Union 683 and officer of the Central Ohio Chapter of NECA. Also a member of St. Margaret of Cortona Church. He was a fan of both the Buckeyes and Browns and he loved playing softball and fishing on Lake Erie. In 2018 he was inducted in the Columbus B.A.T.S. Slow Pitch Hall of Fame. He also coached football, basketball, baseball and track at St. Pius X School. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Thursday at St. Leo Church, 221 Hanford St. Father Jeff Rimelspach, celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any cancer research organization. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020