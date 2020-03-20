The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Theodore Taylor Sr.


1941 - 2020
Taylor, Sr., Theodore
1941 - 2020
Theodore Taylor, Sr., age 78, of Orient, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, March 17, 2020. Ted was born in Columbus to the late Emsy and Theo Taylor and graduated from Central High School. He retired from Scioto Darby Concrete after many years of faithful service. Ted was a longtime member of the Southeast Conservation Club, In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Alice, a sister and brothers. He is survived by his children, Julie Russell and Ted (Tambra) Taylor II; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and several brothers and sisters. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or condolence. Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020
