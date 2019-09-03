Home

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
1559 Roxbury Rd.
Columbus, OH
1935 - 2019
Theodore Waterfield Obituary
Waterfield, Theodore
1935 - 2019
Theodore Waterfield died peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 with his family by his side, listening to beautiful music. Ted was born in Sandusky, Ohio in 1935. He had an identical twin Charles (Mick) Waterfield. Ted graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a degree in philosophy and was Code Enforcement Administrator for the City of Columbus. He was also a poet. He married Mary Catalano at Our Lady of Victory Church 52 years ago. Ted is survived by Mary, and their daughters, Melissa and Catherine; Catherine's husband, Chih Lee; his grandsons, Jack, Michael and Mark Lee; and his brothers, Glen and David. Ted is predeceased by his parents Reuben and Henrietta, his brothers Jack, Lowell, and Charles and his sister Jean Shell. Calling hours are Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a poetry reading at 7 p.m. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to gather for his Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High St., Lockbourne, Ohio. Ted was a very special person.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
