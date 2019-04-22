|
|
Weekly, Theodore Jr.
1948 - 2019
Theodore Weekly Jr., age 70. Sunrise September 9, 1948 and Sunset April 17, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 600 Frebis Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WEEKLY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019