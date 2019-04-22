Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
600 Frebis Ave
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
600 Frebis Ave
Weekly, Theodore Jr.
1948 - 2019
Theodore Weekly Jr., age 70. Sunrise September 9, 1948 and Sunset April 17, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 600 Frebis Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WEEKLY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
