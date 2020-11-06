1/1
Theola Williams
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Williams, Theola
1935 - 2020
Theola J. Williams, age 85, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Williams, brother Eddie Collier Jr. Leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Carol 'Lady' Williams; son, Harold Williams; granddaughter, Raven Woodie; great granddaughters, Alexus, Paris and Dalis; long time friend and caregiver, Joyce A. Holmes; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Celebration 2pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Interment at Union Cemetery. To read complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to the Williams family, visit www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
