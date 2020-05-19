Tuck, Theotis
1955 - 2020
Theotis Tuck, age 65, passed away May 13, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Theotis' extended obituary and send condolences to the Tuck family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.