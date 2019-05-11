|
|
Buck, Theresa
1929 - 2019
Theresa M. Buck, age 89 of Westerville passed away Thursday,
May 9, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 Columbus Pike, Rt 23, Lewis Center, OH with family receiving friends beginning at 10:30 AM. Please send Theresa prayers instead of flowers as she is already growing beautiful flowers in heaven! Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019