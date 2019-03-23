The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Theresa (Fritzie) A DeLong, age 95, of Columbus, Ohio has passed on Mar 22, 2019. Born June 6, 1923 in Elida, Ohio to Lelah Werner Nichols and Charles Nichols. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband James Isaac DeLong and her 6 siblings, Kenneth, Vesta, Vivian, Cleopha, Evelyn, and Celesta. She is survived by 4 daughters - Judy (Randy), Patty (Bill), Sandy, and Sue; 6 grandsons - Timothy (Keri), Nicholas (Stephanie), Patrick, Joseph, Eric (Lily), and Devin; 5 granddaughters - Jaime (Keith), Tracy (Tim), Bambi (Scott), Angela, Sarah; and 6 great grandchildren Hunter, Braden, Piper, Isla, Brandon, and August. She was a graduate of York Center High School Valedictorian in 1941 and then Marion Business College. She worked in the Department of the Navy 1942-1945 in Washington, DC. She loved game shows, playing bingo, word searches, sewing, painting, and costumes. Friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday March 25, 2019. Interment will be at the York Center Cemetery in West Mansfield, Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Donations in lieu of flowers to "Disabled Veterans of America" - https://www.dav.org"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
