Helphrey, Theresa
1952 - 2019
Theresa Marie Helphrey, age 66, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Summit's Trace Health Care Center. Preceded in death by parents Patrick and Regina Purcell, sister Kathy Pepper. Survived by children, Michael Helphrey and Sissy (Matt) Nichols; grandchildren, Jordan (Natalie) Helphrey, Allison (Shane) Julian, Hannah Nichols and Haley Nichols; great grandchildren, Matthew and MacKenzie; brothers and sisters, Patrick (Kathy) Purcell, Sue Dennis and Mike (Patty) Purcell; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Friday 4-7 PM. The family is having a celebration of life gathering after the viewing at AMVETS #1928, 3780 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH, 43228. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 57 S. Grubb St., Columbus, OH, 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019