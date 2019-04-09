The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Helphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Helphrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa Helphrey Obituary
Helphrey, Theresa
1952 - 2019
Theresa Marie Helphrey, age 66, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Summit's Trace Health Care Center. Preceded in death by parents Patrick and Regina Purcell, sister Kathy Pepper. Survived by children, Michael Helphrey and Sissy (Matt) Nichols; grandchildren, Jordan (Natalie) Helphrey, Allison (Shane) Julian, Hannah Nichols and Haley Nichols; great grandchildren, Matthew and MacKenzie; brothers and sisters, Patrick (Kathy) Purcell, Sue Dennis and Mike (Patty) Purcell; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Friday 4-7 PM. The family is having a celebration of life gathering after the viewing at AMVETS #1928, 3780 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH, 43228. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 57 S. Grubb St., Columbus, OH, 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now