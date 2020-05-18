Issac, Theresa
1935 - 2020
Theresa (Tanner) Isaac, age 85, of Reynoldsburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at The Inn at Summit Trail. Theresa was born January 20, 1935 to the late Albert and Bridget (Levandofsky) Tanner in Columbus. She is retired from the state OEA and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Theresa will be remembered for her love of family and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Wahoven, Karen (Mike) Lawhorn, Susan (Dan) Abraham, Margaret (Brad) Hill; sons, David Isaac, Thomas (Sarah) Isaac; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Helmick; and dear friend, Pauline Fancelli Rushia. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblinds, Joe, Paul, Helen, Mary Ann, Magdeline, Catherine; her husband, Hudson Issac passed away the same week. Due to COVID, Private services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to St. Pius X "Renew All Things in Christ", 1051 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
1935 - 2020
Theresa (Tanner) Isaac, age 85, of Reynoldsburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at The Inn at Summit Trail. Theresa was born January 20, 1935 to the late Albert and Bridget (Levandofsky) Tanner in Columbus. She is retired from the state OEA and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Theresa will be remembered for her love of family and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Wahoven, Karen (Mike) Lawhorn, Susan (Dan) Abraham, Margaret (Brad) Hill; sons, David Isaac, Thomas (Sarah) Isaac; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Helmick; and dear friend, Pauline Fancelli Rushia. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblinds, Joe, Paul, Helen, Mary Ann, Magdeline, Catherine; her husband, Hudson Issac passed away the same week. Due to COVID, Private services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to St. Pius X "Renew All Things in Christ", 1051 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 22, 2020.