Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa Johnston Obituary
Johnston, Theresa
1955 - 2019
Theresa Sue Johnston, age 64, of Reynoldsburg, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Kobacker House. She was born April 28, 1955, in Columbus, to the late Roderick and Margaret (Muncy) Daniels. Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Hubert Johnston Jr.; children, Chris Dean, Randy (Penny) Dean, Brian (Ashley) Johnston, and Kelly (Owen) Shelton; 7 grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 2-4pm on Saturday, June 15, at Grace Fellowship – The Chapel, 575 Diley Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now