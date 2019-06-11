|
Johnston, Theresa
1955 - 2019
Theresa Sue Johnston, age 64, of Reynoldsburg, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Kobacker House. She was born April 28, 1955, in Columbus, to the late Roderick and Margaret (Muncy) Daniels. Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Hubert Johnston Jr.; children, Chris Dean, Randy (Penny) Dean, Brian (Ashley) Johnston, and Kelly (Owen) Shelton; 7 grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 2-4pm on Saturday, June 15, at Grace Fellowship – The Chapel, 575 Diley Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019