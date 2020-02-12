|
Karabinos, Theresa M.
1931 - 2020
Theresa M. Karabinos, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore Sr., and Marie (Hettinger) Sayer; brother Theodore Sayer, Jr. and siste, Janet Palmer. Survived by husband of 67 years, Francis Karabinos; children, Mary Karabinos, Edward (Colleen) Karabinos, Jane Karabinos, Thomas Karabinos, Lucy Markin and Steve (Dawn) Karabinos; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, David Sayer. The love of her life was her husband of 67 years and her six children. Theresa was a longtime member of St. Agatha Catholic Church and its choir. She was quite possibly the longest participant in Program 60 at The Ohio State University, learning languages, mathematics and music. She was also an avid gardener and adored swimming laps at the Tremont pool and at the OSU RPAC. She was also a 26 year member of The Ohio State University's Women's Glee Club and of course, loved OSU football and basketball; and she was also a longtime piano teacher. Her family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4-7:30 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road (at Andover), Upper Arlington. Rev. Fr. Daniel Ochs, Presider. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name preferred to OhioHealth Hospice/Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus 43214. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020