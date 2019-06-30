Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Theresa Joseph
Theresa Mae (Roberson) Joseph


1939 - 2019
Theresa Mae (Roberson) Joseph Obituary
Joseph, Theresa Mae (Roberson)
1939 - 2019
Theresa Mae (Roberson) Joseph, 79, of Westerville passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2019. Born in Louisville, Ohio, September 4th, 1939, only daughter of Fred and Osselin Roberson, she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1957. In 1960, she graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She retired in 2001 as a Registered Nurse at the St. Joseph Care Center and relocated to the Ravine at Central College in Westerville, Ohio where she loved to play cards and bingo. Theresa was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She loved playing games and telling stories with her five children and their families, especially around the holidays. Theresa is survived by her five children: Don (Michele) Joseph of Dublin, OH, Jeff (Cris) Joseph of Louisville, Susan (Chip) Workman of Canal Fulton, Doug (Peggy) Joseph of Greenville, SC, and Steve (Erin) Joseph of Canton, and eleven grand-children. A private memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Central Ohio Kidney Foundation (www.kidneyfund.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019
