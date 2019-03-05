Home

Theresa Nardone Obituary
Nardone, Theresa
1916 - 2019
Theresa Julia (Bianco) Nardone, born July 6, 1916 and died February 10, 2019, was the 8th of 9 children born to Domenico and Francesca (Mirabella) Bianco, immigrants from Italy. She is preceded in death by her eight siblings. She was raised in Columbus' Flytown district, graduated with honors from Central High School, and immediately began her career in the service of the state and federal government agencies, including the Ohio Industrial Commission, Internal Revenue Service, Veterans Administration, and Social Security Administration. Theresa was the original owner of her Grandview Heights home from 1937 through 2013. She is survived by her son, David (Mary Ellen) of Oregon; three granddaughters, Molly (Brian) Bradley, Erin (Erik) Stone and Megan (Paul) Balmforth; sister-in-law, Ruth Bianco, as well as numerous nieces and nephews spanning four generations. Theresa was a charter member of St. Christophper Roman Catholic parish (1948) and served as a volunteer there and at the Ohio Department of Mental Health (Twin Valley Behavioral Health Care) for many years. She is remembered for her quick wit, wise sayings, independent spirit, immense generosity, keen eye for bargain, and culinary skills. She wore her sense of humor on her sleeve and never let a good deed go un-noticed. A funeral Mass will be held in Theresa's honor on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, followed immediately be a celebration, honoring the entire generation of the Bianco family of 9 siblings, at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber, 717 Neil Avenue. An entombment service was held at St. Joseph Cemetery on February 13, 2019. Contributions in her honor can be made to St. Christopher Parish and the Grandview Heights Library. Her son wishes to thank all the staff at St. Christopher's, Westminster Thurber, and Griswold Home Care for their unfailing devotion and dedication to the spiritual and physical well-being of his mother. In the words of many, Theresa was a "legend." Funeral arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
