Theresa Rod
1962 - 2020
Rod, Theresa
1962 - 2020
Theresa Ann (Gangloff) Rod, age 58, of Galena, peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Columbus on July 19, 1962, to Kenneth Gangloff and Marge Fisher. Theresa was a loving wife and very loyal friend to many. She graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a degree in communications and retired from AT&T after 30 years of service as a call center supervisor. Theresa really enjoyed travel, scuba diving, adventures with her Lake Erie boating friends, riding with her Harley buddies, and spending time with her early friends from Alum. She was frequently overheard saying, "We are so lucky to have so many great friends." Theresa's life was an exciting adventure. Even though she has passed away, she will continue to live each and every day in the hearts of family and friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her loving father, Bill Watson. She is survived by her husband, Larry Rod; mother, Marge Watson; sister, Debbie Bowen (Paul Bott); aunt and uncle, Linda and Frank; two brothers, Kenny and Jeff Gangloff, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current health concerns, there will be no service. A private, by invitation only, celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 4, 2021. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury has been entrusted with arrangements and is honored to serve the Rod family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share your favorite memories of Theresa or post a condolence.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
