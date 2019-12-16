|
|
Lyons, Theresa S.
1964 - 2019
Theresa "Terri" S. Lyons, 55, of Worthington, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus. She was born July 28, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio to James A. and Florence K. (Hagerman) Lyons. Survivors include her siblings, Patrick (Debbie) Lyons of Glenford, Dennis (Mari) Lyons of Whitehall, Elizabeth Lyons of Columbus, and Tom Lyons (Jim) of Upper Arlington; and brother-in-law, Tim Redifer. Terri was blessed to be part of a large family of many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She lived her life on her own terms and was the youngest of her siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kathleen Redifer and brother James Lyons. Terri was a graduate of Westerville South High class of 1983. Terri was a dedicated employee of Walmart (Sam's Club) for 20 plus years, retiring in 2018. There, she made many lasting friendships. She loved inter-acting with her fellow employees and the customers. At Sam's Club she made a great friend, Earlene Morton, who greatly helped Terri and her family in their times of need. Terri loved riding her Harley Davidson. She was an avid Buckeye football fan. She also enjoyed watching NFL games (Pittsburgh Steelers). Terri's family would like to thank the staff at the James Cancer Hospital and Hospice of Columbus for all their support and care. Family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019