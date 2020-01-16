Home

St Matthias Church
1582 Ferris Rd
Columbus, OH 43224
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
1582 Ferris Rd,, OH
Theresa (Dorgan) Sampsell Obituary
Sampsell (Dorgan), Theresa
Terri Sampsell, age 65, of Columbus, OH, passed away 1/8/2020. She is survived by 4 sisters; 3 sons, Tom Wilhelm, K.C Sampsell and Dennis Sampsell; and 6 grandchildren she treasured more than life itself, Luke, Saoirse, Fletcher, Akane, Tristan, and Erin; and furbabies, Mama and Buddy. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 10AM at St. Matthias Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus, OH 43224. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to animal welfare or mental health organizations. Or even better, reach out with compassion to those living alone. Please say a prayer or Mass for her.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
