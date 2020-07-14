1/
Therese M. "Teri" Shriver
Shriver, Therese M. "Teri"
1958 - 2020
Therese M. "Teri" Shriver, age 61, of Newark, gathering from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath. Passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Teri was a licensed barber. Survived by her husband of fourteen years, William R. "Rick" Shriver, Jr.; son, Miles Joseph Shriver; brother, Greg Coletta; sister, Dolores "Dee" Colleta; four grandchildren. www.hendersonvanatta.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
1249 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH 43056
(740) 522-1010
