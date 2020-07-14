Shriver, Therese M. "Teri"
1958 - 2020
Therese M. "Teri" Shriver, age 61, of Newark, gathering from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath. Passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Teri was a licensed barber. Survived by her husband of fourteen years, William R. "Rick" Shriver, Jr.; son, Miles Joseph Shriver; brother, Greg Coletta; sister, Dolores "Dee" Colleta; four grandchildren. www.hendersonvanatta.com