Williams, Thomas A. "Tom"

1958 - 2020

Tom was born on February 7, 1958 at the OSU Hospital, Columbus, OH. He died on May 12, 2020 from COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Lee Williams and mother Norma Jean Williams. He is survived by his father, Theodore A. Williams. Tom was a member of the special Sunday school class at Overbrook United Presbyterian Church, which were involved in the Annual Christmas Bizarre, and sales supporting Habitat for Humanity. The group for several years donated sums of money to that organization. He was also associated with the ARC Industries North for many years, as well as the Franklin County DD Programs. Tom received provider services from Boundless Inc. Tom was a pioneer in the field of Autism research, having completed the Autism Research Program offered through the Dr. N. C. Kephart's research program at the Purdue University, W. Lafayette, Indiana in the early sixties. Tom also completed many other research programs in the field of Autism, such training offered Tom and his mother the opportunity to contribute a lot to the medical profession in the community as well as to those in the DD programs. Tom loved his trips to Ocean Island, NC, where he was able to enjoy walking the beaches and feeding the seagulls. As a young boy, Tom earned awards in swimming from the YMCA for distance swims. Tom loved sitting in his lazy boy chair watching OSU football and basketball games, as well as pro golf. I would like to thank each and every care giver who provided for Tom to make his life more fulfilled, and to the Franklin County Board of DD for guidance of his business and legal issues. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, Clintonville. There will be a dual graveside burial service for Tom and his mother at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ARC Industries North as well as to the Franklin County DD programs.



