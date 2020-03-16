The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Thomas Abernathy


1938 - 2020
Thomas Abernathy Obituary
Abernathy, Thomas
1938 - 2020
Thomas James Abernathy, 81, May 29, 1938 - March 13, 2020. Visitation will be at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085 on Thursday, March 19. Calling hours are 10am-12pm with funeral ceremony immediately following. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Edward R. and Martha S. Abernathy, sister Holly Abernathy. Survived by wife of 57 years, Sondra Young Abernathy of Worthington, Ohio. Survived by sisters, Jean A. Girdler and Johanna Abernathy; daughters, Stacy (Bill Tankovich) Abernathy, Lynne (Craig) Murdick, Melinda (Don) Pippel, Megan (Greg) Oldendorp; and 9 grandchildren. For complete obituary and service information see www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
