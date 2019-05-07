|
|
Blake, Thomas Andrew
1942 - 2019
Thomas Andrew Blake, age 76, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving family until the end. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Dona; and his children, Stacie Lee Blake (Tony Collins), Raymond Adam Blake (Ronda Beaty), Bryan Thomas Blake (Michele), Andrea Rae Torbeck (Drew Torbeck), Amanda Marie Blake and Jeffrey David Wile. He leaves ten grandchildren, Taylor Jerome Congleton, Maxwell Blake Heffernan, Parker Thomas William Heffernan, Noah Thomas Blake, Caleb Lewis Blake, Christian Newton Heintz Blake, Luke Thomas Blake, Deacon William Blake, Olivia Marie Torbeck, Natalie Blake Torbeck. He is preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings Willa Blake, Sharon Blake Carroll and Matthew Blake. He is survived by four siblings, Bonnie Blake Enke, Jon Blake (Robyn), Dan Blake and David Blake (Rita). He will be missed by his cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many other family members and friends. He was born July 10, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to Raymond Seward and Mary Jane Blake. One of eight children, Tom grew up in Clintonville, Ohio where his family were active members of the Clinton Heights Lutheran Church. He graduated from North High School. In addition to attending schools in Clintonville, Tom was introduced to a lifelong skill during his childhood when he assisted his father in building the family's home behind Glenmont Elementary School. Tom continued his love for building and working with his hands as an adult. He rehabilitated and renovated homes across Franklin County and Buckeye Lake, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida. Tom is a father to three daughters, two sons and one step-son. He taught them to be independent, hard working and to focus on family values. On New Years Eve of 1992 he married the love of his life, Dona. Tom and Dona enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. They split their time between Columbus, Ohio, where they owned and operated Hite Parts Exchange and in Sarasota, Florida where they managed property and vacationed. In addition to his career as a successful business owner, Tom pursued civic and charitable activities. Ever aware of his family's humble beginnings and the struggle of others, Tom was an active member of the Charity Newsies for three decades. He held the corner of Olentangy and E.N. Broadway for the annual December paper drive and friends from all over would stop to get a paper from Tom to support the needy children of Columbus. At 6'4" he was a catcher in the Chet Smith Memorial Fast Pitch League at Whetstone. Nicknamed "Downtown," he was said to hit the ball all the way downtown from the fields at the Park of Roses. He was a guest speaker on Auto Smart Media Radio discussing cars, automobile restoration and car parts and sponsored Columbus Motor Speedway for many years. His expertise in automobile restoration was recognized with the "Little Red Truck" a fully restored 1966 Ford F-100 which he exhibited all over Central Ohio. He was a member of the Franklinton Board of Trade and in Florida he was a member of the St. Armands Circle Residents Association. And of course, he was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan and supporter. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where his funeral will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Tom will be interred later at the Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Tom Blake to Charity Newsies, http//www.charitynewsies.org. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019