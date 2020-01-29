|
Burke, Thomas Aquinas
1945 - 2020
Thomas Aquinas Burke, of Columbus, Ohio, died January 27, 2020. Born April 13, 1945, Tom grew up in the wilds of Clintonville. He graduated from St Aloysius Military Academy, Aquinas High School, Ohio Dominican and was honorably discharged from the US Army before beginning his 27+ year career in public service including the State Auditor's office as Archives Administrator. He proudly preserved and was an avid collector of Ohio history. He is preceded in death by parents T Bernard Burke and Gladys Weicht Burke, stepmother Jean Harman Burke and sister Jean P Hannigan. Tom is survived by his former wife, Evelyn Kirwan Burke and their eight children, Maureen, Monica (Steve) Hughes, David (Sheri), Paul (Jenn), Steven (Van), Anne (Chad Allen), John and Katie. He is also survived by siblings, Karen (Joe) Zang, George (Linda) Burke, Margaret (Bob) Shirk, Greg Harman, Kenneth Harman; brother-in-law, Bill Hannigan; grandson, Kevin LaRue; granddaughter, Elizabeth Allen; great granddaughter, Delilah LaRue; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held 6-8 pm Thursday, January 30, at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Friday, January 31, at St Patrick Church, 280 N Grant Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Fr. Charles Shonk, OP Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign the on-line register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020