Bailey, Jr., Thomas
1931 - 2019
Thomas Ward Bailey, Jr. was born on August 31, 1931 and his soul returned to heaven on December 15, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Hammondsport, NY. After high school he enlisted and proudly served as petty officer in the US Navy during the Korean War. After military service he earned a degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred University. Tom's entire professional career was spent at Harbison-Walker Refractories Corp. as a research engineer, retiring in 1989. Tom was preceded on their final journey by parents Thomas Ward and Cornelia Bailey, Sr., Josephine Bailey, his wife of 56 years and mother of his children, brothers Earl and James, and sister Shirley Tuttle. He is survived by son, Thomas Ward (Sue) Bailey III of Panama City Beach, FL; grandsons, Patrick (Summer) Bailey of Pocatello, ID, and Matthew Bailey of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Patti (Gregg) Midon; grandson, Gregg Midon; granddaughter, Olivia (Ryan) Sadivnychy, all of Tucson, AZ; and sister, Joyce Vito of Elmerya, NY. Also left to celebrate Tom's life are Jean Lockard, his fiancée, and his best friend, Jim Bryant. Per Tom's request, no formal services will be held. The family requests that each of you to celebrate the life of this wonderful man in your own special way. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019