|
|
Barker, Thomas "Tommy"
1941 - 2019
Thomas L. "Tommy" Barker, age 77 of Dublin, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents: Thomas and Virginia Barker and brother-in-law, Bob Geesling. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Jayne Barker, sister, Linda Geesling, daughters: Susan Weed, Kristen (Ritchie) Evans, step-daughters: Ronda (Felix) Garcia and Diane (CJ) Kowalke, grandchildren: Madison (Jared) Britain, Brandon (Paige) Weed, Jadon and Jenson Anderson, step-grandchildren, Sara M. Garcia and Charlie Kowalke, great-grandchildren: Jayley Britain and Camrin Weed, nieces and nephews: Robbie (Cheron) Geesling, Jenny All, Julie (John) Balzer, former wife, Kathryn "Jane" Barker as well as many loving extended family and friends. Tommy graduated from Grove City High School, class of 1960. After high school he served his nation in the US Army, 59th MP Company, Bremerhaven, Germany during the Vietnam Era. Following his military service he resided in Saint Jo, Texas. Tommy spent his civilian career as a lifetime law enforcement officer in both Ohio and Texas. Tommy was an avid marathon runner and Masters Track and Field athlete. Tommy loved to collect antique bottles, craft leather items and play guitar and piano. In addition, Tommy "The Diamondback" was a wildlife expert who specialized in rattlesnakes and other animals. Friends and family may visit Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 12 pm -2 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 2 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019