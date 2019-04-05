Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Basbagill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Basbagill


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Basbagill Obituary
Basbagill, Thomas
1939 - 2019
Thomas Joseph Basbagill, 79, of Delaware, died Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born April 20, 1939 in Delaware to Winfred (Emde) and Leo Basbagill. He graduated from St. Mary High School in 1957. He worked as a Meat Cutter for the former U.S. Store, Butcher Block, Cardinal Foods and Buehler's. He was a member of The Moose, Elks and St. Mary Catholic Church where he held a 4th Degree in the Knights Of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kristin, Kevin, and Kathleen Basbagill, all of Delaware; granddaughter, Isabella Spraggins. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mary Ellen, William and Leo Basbagill. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5-8PM with a Prayer Vigil at 4:15 PM at the Robinson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Tuesday in St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Mary School. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now