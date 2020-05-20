Beerman, Thomas
1941 - 2020
Thomas Beerman, 78, of Worthington, passed away on May 19, 2020 of natural causes. He was at home and surrounded by family. Thomas is survived by his wife of 57 yrs, Marilyn (Ayers) Beerman; his sister, Peg Emrick; his son, Andy Beerman; his daughter, Jennifer Bonnice; and his two granddaughters, Ruth and Mariann. There are no services currently planned, but there will be a life-celebration for friends and family once it's safe to gather. Tom liked to say that 'he lived a good life with many blessing.' He spent his career working in management at Battelle, his vacations fishing in Indian River, sharing his life with his childhood friend and college sweetheart, and each fall passionately cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his final years, he took pride and delight in watching his granddaughters in all of their activities. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His good humor and optimism will be missed by all. SHMILY! In his memory, please consider a contribution to www.Creative-Living.com. To view Thomas's complete obituary you can visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDIGNER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
1941 - 2020
Thomas Beerman, 78, of Worthington, passed away on May 19, 2020 of natural causes. He was at home and surrounded by family. Thomas is survived by his wife of 57 yrs, Marilyn (Ayers) Beerman; his sister, Peg Emrick; his son, Andy Beerman; his daughter, Jennifer Bonnice; and his two granddaughters, Ruth and Mariann. There are no services currently planned, but there will be a life-celebration for friends and family once it's safe to gather. Tom liked to say that 'he lived a good life with many blessing.' He spent his career working in management at Battelle, his vacations fishing in Indian River, sharing his life with his childhood friend and college sweetheart, and each fall passionately cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his final years, he took pride and delight in watching his granddaughters in all of their activities. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His good humor and optimism will be missed by all. SHMILY! In his memory, please consider a contribution to www.Creative-Living.com. To view Thomas's complete obituary you can visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDIGNER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 24, 2020.