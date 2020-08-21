Bennington, Thomas
Thomas B. Bennington, age 56. Born Aug. 2, 1964 to the late Donald L. and Dorothy (Guisinger) Bennington. Passed away Aug.14, 2020 at the Wexner Medical Center. Predeceased by parents, brother Donald Jr., sister Connie and brother-in-law Danny Green. Survived by life-partner, Jay Tilley; and 6 siblings. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com