Thomas Bennington
1964 - 2020
Bennington, Thomas
Thomas B. Bennington, age 56. Born Aug. 2, 1964 to the late Donald L. and Dorothy (Guisinger) Bennington. Passed away Aug.14, 2020 at the Wexner Medical Center. Predeceased by parents, brother Donald Jr., sister Connie and brother-in-law Danny Green. Survived by life-partner, Jay Tilley; and 6 siblings. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
