Thomas Blackwood
1940 - 2020
Blackwood, Thomas
1940 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Morgan Blackwood, age 80, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at his residence May 3, 2020 with his family by his side. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com for complete notice and condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
