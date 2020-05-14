Breibach, Thomas
1930 - 2020
Thomas Braun Breibach, age 89, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on May 9, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, as the result of an aggressive Glioblastoma brain tumor. He was born May 28, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Henry and Hilda (Braun) Breibach. Tom is a veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He sang for the big band Howdy Gorman & the Ohio Staters. He was a Marshal for the Village of Hilliards, Ohio in the 1950's and served for 29 years on the Planning and Zoning Board of Hilliard and the Old Hilliard Commission. Tom loved entertaining and loved children and was known for many years as Mot the Clown, donating many hours to children's charities and the United Way. He and his wife, June, owned and operated Breibach & Associates. They loved Disney World, traveling and spending time with family. Tom was loved by many and always had a positive attitude, even after losing the love of his life in 2011. In 2012 he suffered a massive stroke. He was in a nursing home, on a feeding tube for many months, but with much determination, therapy and hard work he was able to live on his own, even though he was paralyzed on his right side and confined to a wheelchair. Tom had an amazing spirit and was a very proud man, and even taught himself to paint landscapes with his left hand. Tom is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, June; his parents, and his brother, Paul Breibach. He is survived by his loving family, son, James (Dottie) Breibach; daughter, Julie Campbell (Sandra Oleske); six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Calling hours are at the Hilliard Church of Christ at 4300 Avery Road, Hilliard, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the service following at 1:00. Graveside ceremony will follow the service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery at 3225 Dublin Road, Hilliard. Due to Covid-19, social distancing must be followed and masks must be worn. Please bring your own as none will be provided. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 16, 2020.