Rev. Fr. Thomas Brosmer
1943 - 2020
Brosmer, Rev. Fr. Thomas
1943 - 2020
Reverend Father Thomas Joseph Brosmer, died peacefully at Wesley Glen Health Care Center, on June 22, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Ellen (Bernhard) Brosmer, Fr. Brosmer was born on November 9, 1943 in Columbus and was baptized at Saint John the Evangelist Church (Columbus). He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Columbus on May 24, 1969. During his years of ministry Fr. Brosmer served in many diocesan parishes. He retired from ministry in 2014. Beloved and dear brother of Franciscan Sr. Beth Brosmer, Bob (Bev) Brosmer, Bill Brosmer, Katie Brosmer (Joe Martin). Also survived by nephew, Colin Brosmer (Jayna); great nephews, Max and Joe Brosmer; aunt, Florine (Bernhard) Gulick and many loved first cousins. As a son, brother, nephew and uncle, he never missed a family occasion or holiday. An avid birder, he brought all closer to God's creation as we learned about our feathered friends. His gentle and loving presence will be missed by all who knew him. His family is grateful for the wonderful care by the staff and care givers at Wesley Glen Retirement Community. COVID precautions encouraged, viewing will be 9:30-10:30am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 East Dominion Boulevard, Columbus (www.olp-parish.org) on Friday, June 26, immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. William A. Metzger will be the Mass celebrant and homilist; priests of the Diocese will concelebrate. Burial Saturday, June 27, 10am, at Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Rd, Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Arrangements by MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
JUN
27
Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Cemetery
