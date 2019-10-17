|
|
Brown, Thomas
Thomas "Tommy" Brown, age 25, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Family will receive friends at White's Funeral and Cremation Services at 867 S. James Rd, Columbus, OH 43227, Friday, October 18 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at One Church, 817 N Hamilton Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 on Saturday, October 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. with a burial service to immediately follow at Kingwood Memorial Park located at 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019