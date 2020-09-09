Busic Sr., Thomas
Thomas James Busic Sr., age 71, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at The OSU James Medical Center following an extended illness. Born May 31, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Richard B. and Dorothy M. (VonVille) Busic. Graduate of Westerville High School, Class of 1967. Veteran U.S. Navy, Vietnam. Longtime member of Sunbury Christian Church. Tom worked for over 40 years as a skilled printer. Tom was very proud of his three sons. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Preceded in death by son Jordan Busic, parents, brother John Busic, mother-in-law Martha McGraw. Survived by loving wife of 49 years, Myra J. (McGraw) Busic; sons, Thomas J. "Jamie" (Sunny) Busic Jr. of Powell and Joshua (Molly) Busic of Heath; brothers, Richard (Zebra) Busic, Jr. of Thornville and Jeff (Jean) Busic of Crestwood, KY; sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Cliff) Madden of Westerville; father-in-law, Minor L. McGraw; sister-in-law, Melinda (Phil) Schlaegel; nieces, Melissa Pummel and April Bour; grandchildren, Colin, Riley, Arianna, Noah, Anna, Aaron and Cooper. Friends may call from 5-8PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Saturday. Pastor Michael Bratten officiating. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Sunbury Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to The James Cancer Research Hospital, c/o The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221 in Thomas' memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Busic family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
