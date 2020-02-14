|
|
Baker, Thomas C.
1964 - 2020
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Thomas Gene Baker went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 55. Thom was born on February 25, 1964, in Springfield, Missouri. Thom was preceded in death by his mother Lena Johnson. He is survived by his father, James Johnson; his loving wife of 31 years of marriage, Beth; brother, Jerry; son, Justin (Kattie) Baker; daughter, Stacey (Bradley) Meinhart; and his cherished granddaughters, Daisy and Avery. He also leaves behind a large extended family. Thom's passions were his family and serving the Lord at Parsons Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, Elder, and for the last 20 years as the worship leader. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207. Service Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at Parsons Baptist Church, 3930 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43207, with Pastor Charles Blake officiating. Interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations may be made to support the ministries of Parsons Baptist Church. To sign and view please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020