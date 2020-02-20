|
Sawyer, Ph.D., Thomas C.
1945 - 2020
Thomas C. Sawyer, of Chicago and formerly of Worthington, OH and Oakton, Virginia, died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Tuesday, February 18. Born in Chicago on June 25, 1945, he was the son of the late Charles L. Sawyer and Frances Sawyer. Although Tom spent his early years in Western Springs, IL., his family later moved to the suburbs of Columbus and he graduated from Worthington High School in 1963 and entered The Ohio State University. During his undergraduate experience, Tom was class president, became a member of Bucket and Dipper and Sphinx. He was president of the Ohio Staters, president of Freshman Senate and pledge president of Sigma Pi. His passion for the merging of politics and media were born out of this period as were many of the close relationships that he fostered for the rest of his life. During his graduate school years, he worked for and was mentored by OSU President Novice G. Fawcett and Vice President of Student Affairs John Mount which played important roles in his future progression life. He ultimately completed his doctorate at Ohio State while simultaneously co-authoring three books, one of which became a staple in Communications 101 classes around the country for many years, Speech Communication Now! Although Tom had initially set his sights on a life in academia, the pull of politics brought him to Washington multiple times over the course of his life. He began his career as minority counsel to the US House of Representatives Communications Subcommittee while also balancing commitments to the US Army. He received the award of Distinguished Military Graduate from Ft. Meade in 1971 due to displaying outstanding qualities of leadership, noteworthy academic achievement and exceptional aptitude for military service. During this period, Tom married Deborah Sutter and they began their forty-eight year adventure. Tom returned to Ohio in 1975 to become Executive Vice President of the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and during his tenure formed the National Association of State Broadcast Executives. This work led him to become Vice President of Washington Operations at NBC where he remained for several years. Although Tom had many career highlights, he took his greatest pride in the personal and professional achievements of his three children: Courtney, Kathryn and Scott. He enjoyed exceptionally close relationships with his kids and valued his time with them over anything else. Tom and his family returned to Columbus as he became executive vice president of Paul Werth Associates then branched out and created his own public affairs consulting firm, Opinion Strategies in 1996. Higher education was always in his heart and from 1972-2008, he found opportunities to teach classes at Ohio State, Franklin University, George Washington University, and Harvard University. However, his heart was always with OSU. He served three terms on the President's Alumni Council and was elected to the Board of Directors, serving as its chair for two years. During this time, the board designed a strategic plan for the OSUAA, increased the Advocates program from 200 to 1,000 and significantly advanced Alumni Teaching Awards. One day, when asked by a student publication what advice he would have for today's college students, he replied: "Value human relationships to their fullest." This was the motto Tom lived every day of his life. During the last few years as his disease took a dramatic toll, Tom found great joy and comfort in his grandchildren: Jimmy, Blake, Jack and his namesake, Thomas (Teddy). He was grateful for every moment with them. Tom is also survived by his sons-in-law, Curtis Rund and Mark Carrillo; daughter-in-law, Jamie Sawyer; mother-in-law, Patricia Sutter; and numerous members of the Sutter and Smith families. His sister Barbara Sawyer Hanes predeceased him.
A memorial service honoring Tom's life will be held at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 N. High Street on Friday, April 3 at 11 AM. All are invited to attend a reception immediately following the service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020