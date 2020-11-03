Shafer, Thomas C.
1916 - 2020
Thomas C. Shafer, 1916-2020. Passed away peacefully on November 1 at age 104. Preceded in death by his wife of more than 59 years, Dorothy (Reidling), daughter Patty and son-in-law Terry Lowder, grandson Jeff Rossetti, sister Lucille, and brothers Fred and John Shafer. Survived by sons, Gary (Beth) and Rick Shafer; grandchildren, Karen Floyd and Aaron (Courtney) Shafer; and nieces, Betty (George) Klein, Kay (David) Erickson, and Ruth (Jeff) Baugher; and nephew, Fred (Patty) Shafer. Retired from the Buckeye Union/Continental Insurance Companies, he was a former member of the American Legion, Post Number One, and was a proud veteran of the 356th Fighter Group of the Eighth Army Air Force, where he served as an airplane crew chief during WWII. He also served as a portal chief for more than fifty years at Ohio State football games. He was a long-time member of Christ Presbyterian/Kohr Memorial Presbyterian Church. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. His family will receive friends from 4-7pm Friday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where his Funeral Service will be held at 10am Saturday, November 7, 2020. Pastor Pam Patterson, officiating. Interment will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to send messages of support to his family.