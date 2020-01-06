|
Thomas "Tom" Campana, age 64, of Westerville, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Kobacker House. Born in November 1955 in Lorain, OH, Tom graduated from Lorain High School and earned his degree in Computer and Information Science from The Ohio State University. He was employed by the Motorists Insurance Group for 35 years serving in various programming and management capacities. Tom was loved by all who knew him. He was always there to help others, with a special place in his heart for assisting the elderly. Tom enjoyed gardening, sharing his harvest, golfing with neighbors and annually reconnecting with high school and college friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Josephine Campana of Lorain, OH, brothers Michael and Paul Campana and sister Cindy Campana. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 38 years, Donna Campana; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Jon Rucker; beautiful grandson, Nathan Thomas Rucker; and sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Bill Davis. Friends may call from 5-8pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, OH. Fr. Michael Hinterscheid, Celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43215 in Tom's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campana family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
