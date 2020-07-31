Thomas Chidester

Chidester, Thomas
1927 - 2020
Thomas Howard Chidester, 92, of First Community Village, Upper Arlington, passed away Sunday, July 26. Grew up in Grandview Heights, attended Mercersburg Academy, PA; University High School; OSU and graduated from Denver University. Thirty-five-year employee of Abbott Laboratories. Member of First Community Church, VaudVillities, Aladdin Shriners, Scottish Rite, University Lodge F&AM, and PIC-Token Investment Club. Army and Navy veteran. Preceded in death by parents, LaClaire and Jean Chidester; wife, Emily (Roggenkamp) Chidester; brothers, Stanley Hale Chidester and Robert (Gladys) Chidester and sister, Ruth (Ben) Kramer. Survived by sister, Mary (Dr. Charles) Ackley; sons, Paul (Carole) and William; grandchildren, Genevieve, Aliene and Caroline Chidester, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
for further details.