Thomas Chidester

Chidester, Thomas
1927 - 2020
Thomas Howard Chidester, 92, of First Community Village, Upper Arlington, passed away Sunday, July 26. Grew up in Grandview Heights, attended Mercersburg Academy, PA; University High School; OSU and graduated from Denver University. Thirty-five-year employee of Abbott Laboratories. Member of First Community Church, VaudVillities, Aladdin Shriners, Scottish Rite, University Lodge F&AM, and PIC-Token Investment Club. Army and Navy veteran. Preceded in death by parents, LaClaire and Jean Chidester; wife, Emily (Roggenkamp) Chidester; brothers, Stanley Hale Chidester and Robert (Gladys) Chidester and sister, Ruth (Ben) Kramer. Survived by sister, Mary (Dr. Charles) Ackley; sons, Paul (Carole) and William; grandchildren, Genevieve, Aliene and Caroline Chidester, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for further details.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
